Eastman Kodak (KODK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE KODK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,131. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Chairman James V. Continenza purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 603,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,840.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Moses Marx acquired 53,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $83,279.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,469.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 143,729 shares of company stock valued at $241,580. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

