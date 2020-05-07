Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Eaton Vance worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,784,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,216 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Eaton Vance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,826,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 215,280 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,092,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 154,020 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Eaton Vance by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 101,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EV shares. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE EV opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

