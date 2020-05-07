Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,009,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 616,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.60% of Ecolab worth $2,962,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,279 shares of company stock worth $54,677,940. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $196.12. 39,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,260. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.56. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.