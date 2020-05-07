Edap Tms (EDAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Edap Tms to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 37.92%. On average, analysts expect Edap Tms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. 4,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,739. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDAP. B. Riley began coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Edap Tms from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

