Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) is Triodos Investment Management BV’s 5th Largest Position

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 5.6% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $19,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,603,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.04. 1,502,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,296. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.39. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

