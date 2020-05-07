Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) is Cadence Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 1.8% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $31.87. 8,451,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.