Endeavour Silver (EXK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 39.50%. The business had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXK stock remained flat at $$1.56 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,449. The stock has a market cap of $224.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXK. Noble Financial downgraded Endeavour Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

