Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Cut to Hold at Cfra

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENR. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

NYSE ENR traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,723. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 12,028.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,258,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,151,000 after buying an additional 5,214,967 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $181,490,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Energizer by 6,914.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,272,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,559,000 after buying an additional 2,240,587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,650 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,361,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,622 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

