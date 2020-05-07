Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energous had a negative return on equity of 151.20% and a negative net margin of 19,009.41%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

WATT traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.01. 1,600,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,858. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $87.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

WATT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

