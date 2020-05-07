Envela (ELA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of Envela stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 1,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,056. Envela has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $4.32.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

