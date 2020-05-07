Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 140,573 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of AGNC Investment worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,712.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

