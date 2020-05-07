Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,884 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

NYSE PWR opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

