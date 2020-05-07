Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,265 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 76.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 59.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,653.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE ALLY opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.