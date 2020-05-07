Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,238 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,099 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

EOG stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

