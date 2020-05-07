Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 43,079 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 126.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,525,000 after purchasing an additional 107,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,296,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $65.06.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $150,377.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,291.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $193,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,618 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.58.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

