Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,589 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Five9 worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Five9 by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,335,000 after acquiring an additional 235,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Five9 by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,252,000 after acquiring an additional 404,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Five9 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in Five9 by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,185,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,714,000 after acquiring an additional 181,697 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Five9 by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,086,000 after acquiring an additional 811,500 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.41.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $711,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 6,533 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $457,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,384 shares of company stock worth $12,165,392. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN opened at $105.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average is $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

