Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,420 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,358,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,934,000 after purchasing an additional 108,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.03. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,990,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

