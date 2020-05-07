Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,717 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Allison Transmission worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779,836 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,380,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,967,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,873,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,059 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,424,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,387,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,386,000 after acquiring an additional 380,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of ALSN opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 77.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

