Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,286 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $103.48 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.27.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $178,435.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,122.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,866.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,770 shares of company stock worth $6,976,894. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

