Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,111,000 after acquiring an additional 658,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,205,000 after buying an additional 241,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,426,000 after buying an additional 165,588 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,373,000 after buying an additional 276,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $160,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

PFG opened at $33.96 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $60.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.