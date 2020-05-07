Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

EWG stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

