Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IAA worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAA. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

IAA stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

