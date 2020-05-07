Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.84% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 230,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $29.28.

