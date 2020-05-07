Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,553 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,071.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01.

