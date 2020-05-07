Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,876 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Signature Bank worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 688,888 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,236,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,920,000 after purchasing an additional 58,958 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,528,000 after purchasing an additional 101,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,659,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $101.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.40. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Compass Point started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $170.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

