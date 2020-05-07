Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,183 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vipshop by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 340,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 2,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VIPS opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.13. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

