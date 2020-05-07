Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ingredion worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Ingredion by 4,702.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,933,000 after buying an additional 1,389,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $68,271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after buying an additional 507,195 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Ingredion by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 436,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after buying an additional 266,417 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Ingredion by 37,792.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 214,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 214,285 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on INGR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

