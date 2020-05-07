Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,836 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Texas Roadhouse worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $44.35 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

