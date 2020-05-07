Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,532 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $726,029,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,151,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,340,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,767,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,273,000 after buying an additional 415,344 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,659,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after buying an additional 153,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,661,000 after buying an additional 124,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.