Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,655 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Badger Meter worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $38,127,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,098,000 after purchasing an additional 162,386 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,526,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

In other news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $354,347.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,930.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,286,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

