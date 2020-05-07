Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,806 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Exelixis worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,912,000 after buying an additional 611,170 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,561,000 after buying an additional 3,541,719 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,150,000 after buying an additional 5,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,398,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,497,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $502,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,801 shares of company stock worth $13,930,398 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.66.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

