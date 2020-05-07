Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 104.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDLO. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,329,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 50,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 49,759 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

