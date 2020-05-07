Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of HD Supply worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HD Supply by 25.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDS opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.14. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HDS. Bank of America raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Longbow Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 95,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,471,852.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

