Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,553 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 207,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

