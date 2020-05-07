Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,217 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,217 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.75% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 108,951 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

