Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,162 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Agree Realty worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Agree Realty by 280.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after buying an additional 199,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 28.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Merrie S. Frankel bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $227,970 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Shares of ADC opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

