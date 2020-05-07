Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,105 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,105 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in LPL Financial by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

LPLA stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $99.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.51.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 59.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,734.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

