Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,604 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Logitech International worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $188,854,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $184,009,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,691,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329,130 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,802,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,826,000 after purchasing an additional 177,385 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LOGI. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $268,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,548,845.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,377 shares of company stock worth $8,625,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76. Logitech International SA has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

