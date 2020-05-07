Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 69,768 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,768 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First American Financial worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of FAF opened at $44.39 on Thursday. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.04.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.