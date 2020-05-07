Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.92-2.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $939.5-945.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.99 million.Envestnet also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.47-0.47 EPS.

NYSE:ENV traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,810. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -179.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $239.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENV. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.55.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $506,262.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,395 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,469.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

