Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.47-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $225.9-227.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $236.95 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.92-2.02 EPS.

ENV stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.64. 345,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.68 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENV. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.55.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $506,262.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,469.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.