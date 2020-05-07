EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 30.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 306.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 227.3%.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,833,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

