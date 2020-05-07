EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12 to $1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million to $605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.27 million.EPAM Systems also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.12-1.31 EPS.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $9.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.79. 244,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,618. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.67 and a 200 day moving average of $207.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut EPAM Systems from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.18.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

