Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Equillium (NYSE:EQ) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.28). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,109 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 164,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EQ stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 46,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,717. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

