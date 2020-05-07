Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for P H Glatfelter Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GLT)

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for P H Glatfelter in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $677.48 million, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.66. P H Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

