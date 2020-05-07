Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Westrock Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westrock in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Westrock’s FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

NYSE WRK opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. Westrock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 2,065.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

