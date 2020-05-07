Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 7th (ADSK, BTU, ENR, GSX, ITW, PDPYF, PRVB, PXLW, QBIO, WYND)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 7th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by analysts at Clarkson Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to a sell rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $167.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Illinois Tool is poised to gain from a diversified business structure, enterprise initiatives and the policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely. Also, its cost-reduction actions will likely help in offsetting some of the pandemic-induced financial burdens. In first-quarter 2020, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 3.5%, while sales lagged the same by 3.2%. For 2020, it withdrew its previously issued projections due to the pandemic. For the second quarter, it expects a sales decline of 30-40% year over year, with Automotive OEM declining 60-70%. Operating income is expected to be $200-$400 million and free cash flow to exceed $500 million in the second quarter. Forex woes and high debts might be dragging, though healthy liquidity is a relief. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed Inc. is based in New York. “

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a buy rating to a hold rating.

