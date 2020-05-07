Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 7th (ENVA, ETSY, EYPT, FG, FNF, GDP, GPRO, HST, KDMN, ORTX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 7th:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

FGL (NYSE:FG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

