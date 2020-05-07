Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,568 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies comprises 1.9% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.11% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $65,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.05.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.94. 1,399,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.