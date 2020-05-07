Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. On average, analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ETON traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.48. 15,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,022. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

